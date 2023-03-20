December 13, 1931 - March 16, 2023 Beloit, WI - Norma Woodman age 91 of Beloit died Thursday March 16, 2023, in her home. She was born, a child of the Depression on December 13, 1931, to William and Iona (Jones) McClellan in South Beloit, IL. Norma married the love of her life, Wayne Woodman on April 8, 1949, in Beloit. He preceded her in death on November 21, 1999. Norma graduated from Clinton High School, class of 1949. She was a woman with purpose and a sense of organized pride. Norma's life was full & eventful. She was an expert seamstress who owned and operated Norma's Draperies for many years. Norma also worked as a clerk and in dispatch for the Turtle & Fire Department before her retirement. Together, Wayne & Norma enjoyed cruises, camping trips and out of state visits to see relatives. They also shared many years in their winter home in Mesa, AZ. Most of all, she loved her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She is survived by her son Steven (Susan) Woodman; her daughter, Laura (Thomas) Gillingham, six grandchildren; seventeen great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and five brothers and sisters.
The family would like to thank Jim & Sue Brandenburg for their support & friendship and the staff at SSM Hospice and the health care workers at BrightStar Care for the care they gave Norma.
Norma's Funeral Service will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday March 25, 2023, in the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL HOME, 1000 Inman Parkway, Beloit with Chaplain Mark Maxted officiating. Friends will be received on Saturday in the Funeral Home from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be in the Shopiere Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a memorial is being established. Norma's Service will be live streamed on our website. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared on our website.