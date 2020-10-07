January 18, 1932 - October 5, 2020
Beloit, WI- Norma R. Nitz age 88 of Beloit died Monday October 5, 2020 in her home. She was born January 18, 1932 to the late Raymond and Dorthea (Herman) Hartman in Cottage Grove, WI. Norma was a graduate of Beloit High School, class of 1950. Norma married Donald L. Nitz in November of 1951. She worked as a secretary for Brown Swiss Cattle Association. Norma was a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, the Ladies Aid of Trinity and was a volunteer for RSVP, Beloit Memorial Hospital and Meals on Wheels. She enjoyed cake decorating, knitting, gardening and canning. Norma loved watching her grandkids sporting events and spending time with family and friends.
She is survived by her four sons; Daniel (Teri) Nitz, Randy (Connie) Nitz, Ron (Jan) Nitz and Norm (Mindy) Nitz, her sisters; Kathryn Bakke, Alberta Fry, Margaret Brandenburg, Doris Hallburg, Lavonne Buehl, Darlene Arnold and her brother Paul Hartman; her seven grandchildren, Clint, Ryan, Eric, Colin, Riley, Carson and Gabby; six great grandchildren, Jayce, Brady, Colton, Gracilyn, Jordan and Kinsley; one great great grandchild, Raeliegh and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Donald, and her brother Dwayne Hartman.
Private Graveside Service will be 1:00 p.m. on Saturday October 10, 2020 at Milton Lawns Cemetery 2200 Milton Avenue, Janesville with Rev. Daniel Eddy officiating. Family and friends will be received on Friday October 9, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 12 Noon in the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL HOME, 1000 Inman Parkway, Beloit. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Beloit Meals On Wheels and Heartland Hospice. Please share a memory or a condolence with the Nitz Family on our website. Social distancing & facemasks are appreciated.
