Roscoe, IL - Norma M. Straw, 92 passed away at home surrounded by family on Saturday, June 18, 2022.
She was born May 4, 1930 in Janesville, WI, the daughter of Claire and Hazel (Waite) Ellis. She grew up on the family farm on Pleasant Valley Road in South Beloit, IL. Graduated from Hononegah High School in 1947.
Norma retired from her office work at Welders Supply Company, Beloit, WI in 2000 and prior to that worked at Yates American. She was passionate about her family, her flowers, her Halloween parties, Christmas and loved all things that were pink.
Norma is survived by her three sons, Sid (Sheryl Robins) Straw, John (Debbie) Straw, Bradley (Betsy) Straw; Grandchildren, Ryan (Mel Kautenberger) Straw, Brandon (Anna) Straw, Sherri (David) Gretschmann, Jason (Megan) Straw, Danielle (Scott Fletcher) Straw, Michelle (Mitch) Phillips, and Addison Barrone; 5 Great Grandchildren Cash, Stevie, Ariyanna, Oliver, and Case.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her cousin Lois (Bill) Berg who was like a sister to her and a special friend Eleanor McReynolds.
An open house Celebration of Life will be held Monday, June 27 from 4:30 to 7:30 at the American Legion, 221 West Main St., Rockton, IL. Food will be provided. A private Burial and Funeral will precede the Celebration of life. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements.
Memorials in Norma's name can be sent to: Beloit Regional Hospice, 655 Third Street Suite 200 Beloit WI 53511 or the American Diabetes Association in support of her grandchildren with Diabetes.