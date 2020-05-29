October 12, 1938 - May 24, 2020
Beloit, WI -- Norma L. Kepler age 81 of Beloit died Sunday May 24, 2020 in her home. She was born October 12, 1938 to the late Roland and Edith (Popp) Johnson in Richland Co. Norma graduated from Viola High School, class of 1956. She worked as a secretary for 44 years at Beloit Box Board until her retirement. Norma was a member of the Beloit Moose Lodge and the Beloit VFW 2306.
Norma's Funeral Service will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday May 30, 2020 in the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL HOME, 1000 Inman Parkway, Beloit. Friends will be received in Saturday in the Funeral Home from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow the service at Floral Lawns. In lieu of flowers, a memorial is being established. Please share a memory or a condolence with the family on our website.
BRIAN MARK FUNERAL & CREMATION CARE
1000 Inman Parkway Beloit, WI 362-2000
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.