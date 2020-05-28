October 12, 1938 - May 24, 2020
Beloit, WI -- Norma L. Kepler age 81 of Beloit died Sunday May 24, 2020 in her home. She was born October 12, 1938 to the late Roland and Edith (Popp) Johnson in Richland Co. Norma graduated from Viola High School, class of 1956. She was married to Kenneth Thingvold for many years until his death on November 13, 2005. She worked as a secretary for 44 years at Beloit Box Board until her retirement. Norma was a member of the Beloit Moose Lodge and the Beloit VFW 2306. She married William Kepler on October 12, 2006 in the WI Dells. Norma enjoyed a good martini and her annual trip to the casino in the Dells. She was active with all family events and especially enjoyed attending family birthday party's.
She is survived by her husband, William Kepler; her two brothers, Victor (Verna) Johnson of Bellingham, WA and Danny (Stephanie) Johnson of Juneau, WI; her three step daughters: Jeannette (Jeff) Vandervort, Joyce (Jerry) Johns-Burton and Jean Lyga and many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and one great great niece. She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband; her two sisters, Janet (Clarence) Chamberlin & Carol Ann (Kenneth) Bokker and several aunts and uncles.
The family would like to thank the staff at Beloit Senior Living for
the care they gave Norma.
Norma's Funeral Service will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday May 30, 2020 in the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL HOME, 1000 Inman Parkway, Beloit. Friends will be received on Saturday in the Funeral Home from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow the service at Floral Lawns. In lieu of flowers, a memorial is being established. Please share a memory or a condolence with the family on our website.
