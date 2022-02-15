Beloit, WI - Norma Jean Pierce (Galster), age 75, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 12, 2022 at her daughter's home with her family by her side. She was born along with her twin sister Nancy on November 17, 1946 to Harold and Evelyn Galster in Black River Falls, WI. She graduated from Beloit Memorial High School.
Norma loved doing many crafts, from, painting ornaments, plastic canvas, diamond art, and knitting booties that many people requested she make for them. She enjoyed spending time with family and having a great laugh. She made the best potato salad. She enjoyed cooking and baking, if you left her house hungry it was your own fault.
She is survived by her husband Franklin Pierce, her daughters Christine (David) Watts, Michelle Pierce, Deanna Bernstein (Shawn Burdick), grandchildren Cody (Brooke) Monyelle, Chad Monyelle (Emily Fuentes), Jessica Avery, Cameron (Samantha) Monyelle, great grandchildren Onyx Avery, Kyler Hansen-Monyelle, Natalie Monyelle, Avan Monyelle, Alice Monyelle, Elizabeth Monyelle, and Bristol Robinson, siblings Sharon (Joe) Lammert, Richard (Shirley) Galster and Charlene Galster, brother in law Terry (Rita) Pierce, Jeff Gilbertson. Many nieces and nephews.
She is predeceased by her parents Harold and Evelyn Galster, granddaughter Candace Monyelle, siblings Raymond Galster, Nancy Gilbertson and in-laws, Franklin Sr. and Ruth Pierce.
Memorial service will be at noon on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at Rosman Funeral Home, with visitation starting at 11:00 a.m. Rosman Funeral Home assisted the family. To express online condolences, please visit: www.rosmanfuneralhome.com. 364-4477
