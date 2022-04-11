Beloit, WI - Norma Jean (Kriesler) Frank passed away peacefully in her home, April 1, 2022, surrounded by family. She was born March 16, 1930 to Elliot and Leona Trott. She spent her early years in the Madison area, moving to Beloit, WI in the early 60's to raise her family. Norma was very social, had a great sense of humor and enjoyed helping people. She tended bar while her children were growing up, then she was employed by Ace Hardware in Janesville, and finally Walmart up until her retirement from the workforce. Norma loved spending time with her family. She loved to dance, play pool league and league bowling with her daughters. She also "squeezed" in casino trips and Packer games. Norma liked hosting Christmas for her family, as well as opening her doors to anyone needing a place to go.
Norma is survived by her children: Julie (Jeff) Kriesler/Glaznap of Friendship, WI, Patti(Julie Sweeney) Frank of Beloit, Don Frank of Milton,WI, Penni Frank of Janesville, WI, Joe Frank of S.Beloit, IL, Jacki Frank of Beloit. She is also survived by special loved ones, Dennie Johnson of Beloit, and Barb Fahay of Baraboo, WI; grandchildren: Terrie Ann and Scott (Tim Kriesler), Lisa and Keith (Julie Kriesler), Nicholas (Patti Frank), Amanda and Josh (Don Frank), Michael (Penni Frank), Joseph and Annie (Joe Frank), Candi and Jeremy (Jacki Frank); great-grandchildren: Michael, Jeffery, Devon, Najeh and Naliah. Norma was preceded in death by her parents; two of her sons, Tim and Tom Kriesler; her granddaughter, Jennifer Masanz (Penni Frank); as well as many friends.
Per Norma's request there will be no services, rather a celebration of life on April 16. Her family would like to thank all her friends, Julie and Barb at Olympian Village on the Hill, the place she called home the past 17 years. We offer a warm thank you to Karen and Kathy from the Alarm Box for hosting her celebration of Life and several birthday parties over the years. Also a very special thank you for the services provided by Beloit Regional Hospice, angels on Earth. With their help, her daughter Patti was able to keep her promise to keep her home and comfortable. She died with dignity and respect she deserved. She will be greatly missed.
