April 10, 1925 - May 22, 2020
Beloit, WI -- Norma I. Makovec, 95, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020 at Willowick Assisted Living, Clinton, WI. She was born April 10, 1925 in Beloit, WI, the daughter of Italo and Stella (Guntoli) Gonfiantini. Norma was a 1943 graduate of Beloit High School. She married Ivan J. Makovec on May 17, 1947 in St. Paul Catholic Church, Beloit, WI. He predeceased her on May 23, 2018.
After graduation, Norma worked as a Secretary in the order department at Fairbanks Morse until 1949. In 1966, she went to work at J.C. Penney in the Beloit Mall as a receptionist part-time for 20 years, retiring in 1986. Norma was a charter member of Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church and the OLA Council of Catholic Women and helped serve funeral luncheons at church. She was also a member of the Intermediate Women's Club and life member of Beta Sigma Phi, an international sorority, and the J.C. Penney Breakfast Club. Norma enjoyed getting together with her classmates to plan the class reunions. Her hobbies included antiquing, crocheting, cross stich, working in her flower garden and watching the birds. She especially enjoyed the time spent with her grandchildren and family and looked forward to their camping trips in their tent camper.
Survivors include her children, Dennis (Connie) Makovec, Terry Makovec both of Roscoe, IL, and Julie (Larry Heisz) Tracy of Janesville, WI; grandchildren, Jonathan Makovec and Samantha Makovec both of Roscoe, IL and Adrienne Tracy of Janesville, WI; sister-in-law, Jean Longrie of Rockford, IL; many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents; sisters, Ann Lupker, Ina Anderson, Ada Gustitus, and Arlene Cacci.
A Visitation of Remembrance will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, May 29, 2020 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, with a scripture service to begin at 4:45 p.m. There will also be a visitation from 10 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass of Christian Burial beginning at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 30, 2020 in Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church, 2222 Shopiere Road, Beloit, WI, with Fr. Michael Resop officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Thabor Cemetery. Individual viewing with social distancing and face masks will be required.
Memorials may be given in her name to Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church or Beloit Regional Hospice. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com
