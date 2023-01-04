September 20, 1931 - January 3, 2023 Rockford, IL - Norma M. Griffin, 91, of Rockford, IL, passed away on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at St. Anthony's Hospital.
She was born on September 20, 1931, in Melrose, WI, the daughter of Edwin and Mable (Miller) Capen. Norma was a 1949 Melrose High School graduate. She married James Griffin on November 23, 1950 in Melrose, WI. He predeceased her on January 27, 2007.
Norma was formerly employed by the Beloit Clinic until her retirement in 1992. She formerly attended Central Christian Church in Beloit, WI. Norma enjoyed square dancing with her husband, James. She loved cooking and baking. Norma could often be found doing needle work, embroidery, and word puzzles.
Survivors include her sons, Dennis (Shelby) Griffin of Rockford, IL, and Ronnie Griffin of Palatine, IL; grandchildren, Daniel (Sharon) Webster, Nicole Griffin, Kelsey Griffin, and Connor Griffin; great-grandchildren, Nathan Webster, Tyler Webster, and Jaesiah Webster; sisters-in-law, Charlotte Jerome of Melrose, WI, Jean Griffin of Rockford, IL, and Helen Pfaff of Janesville, WI; several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Norma was predeceased by her parents; husband; daughter-in-law, Penny Griffin; brothers-in-law, Donald Pfaff, Joe (Carol) Griffin, Leo Griffin, and Oscar Griffin.
A Funeral Service for Norma will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, January 9, 2023 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, with Pastor David Meding officiating. Burial will be in Floral Lawn Cemetery. Visitation of Remembrance will be held from 9:30a.m. until the time of service Monday in the funeral home.