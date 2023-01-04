September 20, 1931 - January 3, 2023 Rockford, IL - Norma M. Griffin, 91, of Rockford, IL, passed away on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at St. Anthony's Hospital.

She was born on September 20, 1931, in Melrose, WI, the daughter of Edwin and Mable (Miller) Capen. Norma was a 1949 Melrose High School graduate. She married James Griffin on November 23, 1950 in Melrose, WI. He predeceased her on January 27, 2007.

To plant a tree in memory of Norma Griffin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you