Norbert "Butch" Nalan

April 7, 1948 - June 22, 2020
Beloit, WI -- Norbert "Butch" L. Nalan, 72, of Beloit, WI, died Monday, June 22, 2009 in his home. He was born April 7, 1948 in Beloit, WI, the son of Harvey and Isabelle (Wallace) Nalan. Butch married Rita M. Mullvain on June 18, 1988 in Central Christian Church, Beloit, WI. She predeceased him on November 22, 2009. Butch was employed by Wisconsin Knife Works for over 37 years. When he was not working, he loved camping with his best friend and love of his life (who he missed dearly), friends and family. Butch enjoyed riding his Harley, building and working on cars and bikes, fabrication and leather tooling, watching WWE Smackdown and Street Outlaws, and spending time with his family, grandchildren and friends.
Survivors include his children: Rebecca "Becky" Nalan of Beloit, WI, Kellie (Tom) Robertson of Florida and Robert Hurley of Janesville, WI; grandchildren: Eric, Ariel, Amanda, Rob, Delia, Seth, Jacey, Janeeva and Hunter; brothers, George Nalan and Chuck Nalan; special friends: Robert and Myrene Jones, Todd and Ronnette Walters, Affie Isabel, Denice Hanson, and all his friends at Wisconsin Knife Works. He was predeceased by his parents; wife, Rita; sisters, Marciel and Judy; and brother, Mike.
Funeral services for Butch will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 3, 2020 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, with Pastor David Meding officiating. Burial will be in Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens, South Beloit, IL. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service Friday in the funeral home. Social distancing and face masks are required. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the American Diabetes Association. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.