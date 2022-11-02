Nona Marie Nelson

August 10, 1924 - October 31, 2022 Albany/Evansville, WI - Nona Marie Nelson, 98, Albany/Evansville, passed away peacefully with her daughters at her bedside, on Monday, October 31, 2022.

Nona was born August 10, 1924, in Monroe, daughter of Elmer and Gertie (Mahlum) Eggen. She graduated from Orfordville High School in 1942. In May 1954, she married Max A. Huffman, with whom she had four children; Max passed away in 1982. On May 1, 1993, Nona married Roger E. Nelson, her high school sweetheart, who she was reunited with at her 50th class reunion.

