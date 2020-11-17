September 28, 1929 - November 12, 2020
Green Valley, AZ - Green Valley, AZ - Architect Noble E. Rose, 91, of Green Valley, AZ and formerly of Beloit/ Janesville, died on November 12, 2020 in Green Valley, AZ. Noble was born on September 28, 1929 to Fayette S. and May L. (Walker) in Freeport, IL. He married Carolyn Hoffman in Beloit on April 20, 1957.
Noble practiced architecture for 45 years with offices in Beloit/ Janesville and Madison. Rose joined the Beloit architectural firm of Knodle, Baucom & Associates, Architects in 1955 and later partnered with Donald H. Knodle to form Knodle, Rose & Associates, Architects. Over the years, the later firm was the first in a continuum of Rose-related firms. The firms enjoyed a presence throughout Wisconsin and Northern Illinois in addition to locally. Institutional projects prevailed such as schools, libraries, municipal and county government buildings, the University of Wisconsin (UW Platteville and U-Rock in Janesville) as well as a variety of commercial and industrial work.
Projects in Beloit included McNeel and Aldrich Junior High schools, several grade schools, the Elbert H. Neese YMCA, Beloit City Hall, Beloit Public Library (1972), U.S. Shoe/Freeman headquarters manufacturing and distribution complex, Beloit State Bank, BIW Credit Union, Rock Savings, Beloit Post Office and numerous commercial projects. Janesville projects included Fire Station 4, Krafco Products, Owens Vending, Lab Safety Supply Company on Palmer Drive and others. A public library specialty was developed in the 1970's, and some twenty plus library projects are identifiable in all corners of Wisconsin as well as the Ida Public Library in Belvidere, IL.
In Beloit, Rose was the president of the Beloit Rotary Club, Beloit Art League, Beloit Housing Authority and the Penguin Club. He served on the YMCA board, several Chamber of Commerce committees, and was a session member at the First Presbyterian Church.
Carolyn and Noble moved to Janesville in 1987 to enjoy a new condo development and the community. Noble presided over Janesville Historical Commission (Court House District) and was president of the Hickory Meadows' Condominium Association on Memorial Drive. In 1992, Rose began a half-time five-year semi-retirement contractual relationship with Angus-Young Associates, Architects (AYA) in Janesville. While with AYA, Noble handled active continuum Wisconsin projects, shuttling between Janesville and Green Valley, Arizona to where Carolyn and he retired in 1997.
In Green Valley, Rose was the 1st Vice President of the Green Valley Council, Director of the Rotary Club, a member of the Architectural Selection Commission for the community's Performing Arts Center, chairman of the Council's Architectural Review Committee, a member of La Posada's Residents Council and the president of the Illini Club, an organization of University of Illinois alumni.
Rose graduated from Beloit High School in 1947 and the University of Illinois in 1952 with a degree in Architectural Engineering. He served as the Wisconsin president of the American Institute of Architects and as a grader for the National Council of Architectural Registration Board. In 1995, AIA Wisconsin honored Rose with the prestigious "Golden Award" for exemplary service to the then 1300 member state organization.
He is survived by Carolyn; sons Curtis (Deborah) of Corvallis, OR, Christopher (Connie) of Scottsdale, AZ; and daughter Lori Rose of Waukesha. Grandchildren surviving him are Christa Rose (Fairfield, CA), Justin Rose (Portland, OR), Nicole, Carly and Erin Rose (Scottsdale, AZ), and Margot and Max Kulik (New Berlin, WI).
Services, to be announced, will be held on the campus of La Posada at Park Center in Green Valley, Carolyn and Noble's home since 2011. Inurnment will be in the columbarium located in La Posada's Central Park. Memorials may be directed to the Beloit Historical Society or Posada Life Foundation at 350 E. Morningside Road, Green Valley, AZ 85614.