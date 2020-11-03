Nina Spenle

November 3, 2020
Beloit, WI - Nina K DiBenardo (Spenle) died unexpectedly on November 3rd, 2020 due to COVID-19 contracted at a local nursing home. She was born on October 11, 1949, in South Beloit, IL to Peter J. DiBenardo and Rose Mary DiBenardo.
Nina Graduated from Beloit Memorial High School with the class of '67. Nina was a long-time member of the Janesville Chapter of the Loyal Order of Moose. Nina enjoyed live music and summer festivals with her friends Bonnie Cook, Sandy Burrow, and her special companion, Arden Schilling. She could always be found sitting stage-side at Rainbow Bridge shows, her favorite band. Nina enjoyed time with her friends and family and traveled to many different states, the Dells, and all around Wisconsin. Nina also loved spending quality time with her daughter. She was a lover of music, books, and Elvis.
Nina was preceded in death by her parents, Peter and Rose, and her Aunt, Grace Henderson, and many aunts and uncles. Nina is survived by her daughter, Angela Weber (Dooley), and her son-in-law Mark.
The family would like to extend deep gratitude to Dr. Leo and his team at Beloit Memorial Hospital for the exceptional care and support over the years. A very special thank you to Dr. Kittah and the compassionate nurses and support staff in the ICU at Beloit Memorial Hospital during her final days. A celebration of life will be organized at a later date when it is safe for her surviving friends and family.