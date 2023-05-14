Nanette L. Bolar
November 9, 1958 - May 1, 2023 Beloit, WI - Nanette L. Bolar, 64, of Beloit, WI, passed away in her home on Monday, May 1, 2023 surrounded by her loving family after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.

She was born on November 9, 1958 in Younkers, NY, the daughter of Keith and Betsy (Marachek) Curley. Nanette graduated with her Bachelor's in Education from the University of Wisconsin Whitewater as a member of the Dean's List and Phi Theta Kappa. She married Gary Bolar on June 19, 1976 in Oxford Junction, IA.

