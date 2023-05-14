November 9, 1958 - May 1, 2023 Beloit, WI - Nanette L. Bolar, 64, of Beloit, WI, passed away in her home on Monday, May 1, 2023 surrounded by her loving family after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.
She was born on November 9, 1958 in Younkers, NY, the daughter of Keith and Betsy (Marachek) Curley. Nanette graduated with her Bachelor's in Education from the University of Wisconsin Whitewater as a member of the Dean's List and Phi Theta Kappa. She married Gary Bolar on June 19, 1976 in Oxford Junction, IA.
Prior to getting her degree, she worked at Cub Foods for 25 years. Nanette's passion was children. She was employed as a teacher for Todd Elementary School in Beloit, retiring in 2022. She was a member of the River of Life United Methodist Church, the church choir, bible study groups, taught Sunday School and tutored several children at the church. Nanette was also a member of Vacation Bible School, the Teacher's Union, the Booklegger Club, and won Teacher of the Year. She enjoyed fishing, gardening, camping, going on vacations, and spending time with her grandchildren.
Survivors include the love of her life and husband of 47 years, Gary Bolar; children, Tishauna (Matthew) Polzin and Brandon (Alicia) Bolar; grandchildren, Brayden, Averey, Connor, Dalton, Bryttany, Thomas, Emma Lynn, and Makenna; siblings, Brian (Sarah) Curley, Edward Curley, Yvette Bonny, and Yvonne (Bruce) Bright; numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles including special uncle, Dennis.
She was predeceased by her parents and stepsister, Misty Curley.
The family would like to thank Beloit Regional Hospice, especially nurses Jessica and Kara for their compassion and care.
A Memorial Service for Nanette will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 20, 2023 in the River of Life United Methodist Church, 2345 Prairie Ave., Beloit, WI, with Pastor Brenda Whitford officiating. A Visitation of Remembrance will be from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, May 19, 2023 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI.