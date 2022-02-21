Beloit, WI - Nancy Tuck, 91, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Monday, February 14, 2022 at Willowick Assisted Living.
She was born on November 1, 1930, in Fond du Lac, WI, the daughter of Wayland and Bertha (Bushman) Helmer of Campbellsport, WI. Nancy attended the University of Wisconsin Madison and Milton College where she received her Bachelor's Degree. She later attended the University of Wisconsin Whitewater where she graduated with her Master's Degree in Learning Disabilities. She married Robert Tuck on August 9, 1952 in First Baptist Church, Madison, WI. He predeceased her on July 18, 2016.
Nancy was employed by the school districts of Patch Grove, WI, Harrison, IL, South Beloit, IL, Prairie Hill, IL and Beloit, WI. She taught general music for several years and was a Learning Disability teacher at Beloit Memorial High School where she taught for 18 years. She was a member of Wayland Club at UW Madison and the Beloit Symphony Guild. Nancy was a member at First Baptist Church of Beloit, where she sang for many years in the choir and was the hand bell choir director. She sang in the Milton Choral Union and the Baroque Music Festival in Eagle River, WI.
Survivors include her children, Fred (Debbie) Tuck and John Tuck; and grandchildren, Stephanie Tuck and Victoria Tuck.
Nancy was predeceased by her parents; infant daughter, Karen; and siblings, Mary Helmer Schmidt, Phyllis Helmer and Merritt Orin Helmer.
A Funeral Service for Nancy will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 27, 2022 at First Baptist Church, 617 Public Ave., Beloit, WI with Pastor Walt Hoshaw officiating. Visitation of Remembrance will be from 12:00 p.m. until the time of service Sunday in the church. Inurnment will be held in East Lawn Cemetery at a later date. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements. Family requests face mask are worn in the church at all times and will be available if needed. For those who cannot attend in person, the service will be streamed at www.facebook.com/firstbaptistbeloit
Memorials may be given in the name of Nancy Tuck to First Baptist Church of Beloit Building Fund.