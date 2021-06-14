August 21, 1938 - June 13, 2021
Beloit, WI - Nancy Marie Morgan, 82, of Beloit, WI, died on Sunday, June 13, 2021 at Fair Oaks Rehabilitation and Health Care Center, South Beloit, IL.
She was born on August 21, 1938 in Beloit, WI, the daughter of Lester and Phyllis (Jero) Theiler. Nancy was a 1956 graduate of Beloit Memorial High School. She married Richard Morgan on March 29, 1957 in Dubuque, IA. He predeceased her on November 12, 2000.
Nancy was formerly employed by Sears Service Center.
Survivors include her children, Julie Morgan of Bartlett, IL and James Morgan of Beloit, WI.
She was predeceased by her parents.
A graveside service for Nancy will be at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 in East Lawn Cemetery with Chaplain Dennis Harvey officiating. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements.
