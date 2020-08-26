January 7, 1936 - August 17, 2020
Beloit, WI -- Nancy Lou Olson (nee Brown), of Beloit, died peacefully on Monday, August 17, 2020 at the age of 84. Nancy was born on January 7, 1936. She attended Hononegah High School. She married Robert E. Olson on February 4, 1956. She was a stay at home mom and as a stay at home mom of her own 5 children, she babysat for other kids and always had it under control. She also worked for many years at Buzz's Wildcat gas station and was the manager of the Speedway. She was an active and dedicated member of the River of Life United Methodist Church and spent her time volunteering at church functions.
Nancy is survived by her children: Anne Marie (Brad) Jester, Robert (Heidi) Olson, Jr., David (Penny) Olson, Roger (Lynn) Olson and Gary (Tracy) Olson; sister, Vicky (Keith Manning) Dencker; 12 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert E. Olson; her father, Roy J. Brown; mother, Grace L. Brown; sister, Barbara (Brown) Lukas; sister, Loretta (Brown) Warriner; brother, Charles Brown and her dog, Chopper.
Private family services will be held at a later date. Rosman Funeral Home assisted the family. To express online condolences, please visit: www.rosmanfuneralhome.com. 364-4477