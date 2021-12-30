January 24, 1933 - December 22, 2021
Marion, IA - Our beloved mother, Nancy Lien Hansen, died peacefully on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at her home at the Views in Marion, Iowa.
Nancy was born in Beloit, Wisconsin, to Edward D. and I. Eleanor (Lien) Bennett on January 24, 1933. Raised in Beloit, she grew up surrounded by loving family and wonderful life-long friends. She graduated from Beloit Memorial High School in 1951, where she was active in student government, serving as her class secretary/treasurer and where she was crowned Homecoming Queen during her senior year.
In 1977, she graduated from Mt. Mercy College with a B.S. in Nursing, subsequently working as an RN at Mercy Hospital in Cedar Rapids, and for many years at the Cedar Rapids Clinic for Women. Her love of books and reading eventually led her to ownership of Town Square Paperback Books in uptown Marion, which she operated until 2010.
Nancy married Russell MacKenzie Hansen at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Beloit on May 31, 1952. During the ensuing years, Nancy worked as a homemaker, making her family her top priority through the years. In retirement, Nancy and Russell were seldom apart and enjoyed doing many things together. They went on a number of overseas trips, but also enjoyed traveling across the states and into Canada in their RV. They liked to play tennis, go sailing on Lake McBride, and just sit together, often singing the many songs they both knew.
Baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran Church, Nancy's quiet but strong faith was demonstrated in her daily living. She always set aside and allocated hours of her life for doing volunteer work. She taught CPR for years, working with the Red Cross. She was a Girl Scout leader and a Sunday School/Bible School teacher at Ascension Lutheran Church, of which she was a charter member and a Council member. She actively participated in the Lutheran Social Services Refugee and Immigrant Resettlement Program. In later years she spent much of her time as a volunteer at the Marion Food Pantry and the Indian Creek Nature Center.
Although her memory faded during her last years, Nancy's sweet, fun-loving nature and kind heart never faltered, and she will remain beloved by those she has left behind.
Nancy is survived by her daughters, Anne Hansen (Matt Swanson), Jenny Hansen, Marjory Hansen, and Karen (John) Clark-Hansen; sister-in-law, Barbara Van Wagner; grandchildren, Meagan Clark-Hansen (Rob Ford), Emma (Ryan) Amelon, Claire Nilles, Leif (Tori) Hansen, Eli (Machell) VonBerg, Molly (Jack) Carlise and Tex Swanson; great-grandchildren, Blaine Amelon, Levi, Otto, Leif and Lottie VonBerg; and many nieces, nephews and friends, all of whom will miss her very, very much.
Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Russell; her daughter, Julie Hansen; her parents; her brother, Charles Bennett; and her sister, Maxine Bennett Pohl, who died in August 2020.
The family will greet friends from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday, January 7, 2022, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 8, 2022, also at Murdoch Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Oak Shade Cemetery in Marion. As a kindness to others, all guests are respectfully requested to wear a face mask.
Nancy's family would like to thank Dr. Gisselman, Mercy Hospice for the wonderful care they gave, and especially the caregivers and staff at the Views of Marion whose kindness, tender care and concern for "Fancy Nancy" is so very much appreciated.
Memorial donations may be directed in Nancy's memory to the Alzheimer's Association, the Marion Food Pantry, Planned Parenthood of the Heartland, or the charity of your choice.
Please Share a memory of Nancy at www.Murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.