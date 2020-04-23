August 10, 1943 - April 21, 2020
Rockton , IL -- Nancy Lee Woodrow, 76, of Rockton, IL, went to heaven on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 in UW Hospital, Madison, WI, after a short illness. She was born on August 10, 1943 in Beloit, WI, the daughter of Thomas "Art" and Gladys "Happy" (Miller) Woodrow. Nancy was a 1961 graduate of Beloit Memorial High School.
Nancy was previously employed by McCleary's and Beloit Memorial Hospital, retiring in 2008. She loved spending time with her family; they were her life. Nancy loved scratch tickets, going to the Old Country Buffet, Golden Corral, cookouts, and talking to her many friends daily. Her heart was like no other, she showed kindness to all who were fortunate to meet her. Nancy could hold a conversation with anyone. She was truly a diamond in the rough and will be missed by all.
Survivors include her children, Dawn (Curtis) Brannon and Scott (Jessie) Capstick all of Beloit; grandchildren: Eric Brannon, Tyler (Lori Mae Lynch) Brannon, Colin Brannon, McKenzie Brannon, Kristian (Jeff Hayes) Capstick, and Kaylee, Joslyn, Nolan, and Allie Capstick; great grandchildren: Ethan, Payton, Paxton, Riley Mae; sister-in-law, Donna Woodrow; niece and nephew, David (Lynette) Woodrow and Amy Woodrow; special friend and companion, Lawrence Barber of Rockton, IL; and many good friends. She was predeceased by her parents; great granddaughter, Ensley Dawn; and brother, Jim Woodrow.
A celebration of Nancy's life will be held at a later date. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to the Community of Cancer or Ovarian Cancer Research. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.