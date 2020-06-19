October 24, 1936 - June 16, 2020
Beloit, WI -- Live well, Laugh much, Love often. That was the recipe for the life of Nancy Lee Williams. Nancy, 83, of Beloit, WI, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 after a long battle with dementia in her happy place at Petenwell Lake. Nancy was born on October 24, 1936 at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit, WI, the daughter of Ray and Doris (Kneale) Collins. She graduated from Beloit Memorial High School the class of 1954 and married Larry E. Williams on June 16, 1956. The date of her death was what would have been their 64th wedding anniversary. Larry predeceased her on April 18, 2020. Nancy was the type of friend that everyone wants. Although she didn't drive Nancy never had any problem getting to where she wanted to go thanks to her vast number of good friends. She was always up for whatever someone suggested and rarely said a bad word about anyone. She loved to play cards and other games but more than that she loved to win.
Through most of her life Nancy would write daily journals. Nancy had a beautiful writing style and penmanship. She didn't share these during her life but the family and friends have found great comfort in reading them lately. Nancy was the last of the gals that were the stabilizing force for their husbands, the 3 stooges. She and her close friends Phyllis Mosher and Jackie Oldenburg had their hands full with Larry, Bob (Mo) Mosher and Harold (Curly) Oldenburg but that just brought their friendship closer. The close friends in the neighborhood and folks like Rich and Pat Granberg were more important to Nancy than we will ever know.
Nancy is survived by her daughter, Kim (Tom) Finley; son, Jeff "Skip" (Julie) Williams; grandchildren: Maggie and Matt (Flor) Finley, Jacob and Joey Williams, Neal and Mike Connell, and Katie Williams; great grandchildren: Mason, Amelia and Jordan; brother, Tom (Sharon) Collins; and sister, Judy (Dave) Olson. She was predeceased by her parents; daughter, Jill Connell and sister, Jane Carney.
A celebration of Nancy and Larry's life will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020 from 12:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the Star Zenith Boat Club, Beloit. If you can join us the family would be delighted. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements. Memorials may be given in her name to Beloit Regional Hospice. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com
