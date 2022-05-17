South Beloit, IL - Nancy J. O'Dell, 82, passed away on Friday, May 13, 2022, in her home. Nancy was born October 12, 1939, in DeKalb, Illinois. Nancy worked for Rockton School District driving School Bus for many years, after leaving the School District she drove for Beloit Transit where she retired. Nancy enjoyed traveling, watching and supporting Judo, going to the casino, having lunch with her friends, was an avid animal lover and she opened her home to all her children's friends; she was a second mom to so many.
She is survived by her sons, Douglas of South Beloit, Rodney of South Beloit; her daughter, Valerie of Sycamore; her granddaughter, Jessica Trudo; her four sisters, Martha, Pam, Patty, Cindy; loving nieces; nephews; cousins and close family friends. Predeceased by her parents, Ishmall H. Franklin and Lillian M. Stegg; her brother, Daniel Franklin; and her sister, Bobbie Tibbs.
Funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. in Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory - Roscoe Chapel, 11342 Main Street, Roscoe with a visitation from 11:00 a.m. until time of service. Private burial in Highland Garden of Memories, Belvidere, IL. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Nancy O'Dell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.