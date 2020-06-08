August 10, 1942 - May 30, 2020
Beloit, WI -- Nancy I. Olson, 77, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020 in the UW Hospital, Madison, WI. She was born August 10, 1942 in Rapid City, South Dakota, the daughter of Lloyd and Frances (Maxwell) Wise. Nancy was a 1960 graduate of Rapid City High School. She married Larry Wayne Hamilton Sr. on June 16, 1962 in Rapid City, S.D. Nancy later married Robert J. Olson on September 23, 1989 in Beloit, WI.
Nancy was formerly employed by Holiday Inn, Hanson Equipment and Mid States Concrete, retiring in 1993. She loved to read, dance and travel everywhere especially back home to Rapid City, SD to see her family and to make sure Mt. Rushmore was still there. Nancy enjoyed watching Pelicans, fishing, going to Friday Night Fish Fry's and doing crossword puzzles in pen. Nancy was also known by her CB handle "Dakota Squaw." She was a member of the Beloit Eagles Club Aerie #557, Moose Club in South Dakota, Theta Rho of South Dakota and Rebekah Lodge of Wisconsin. Nancy was also a member of First Baptist Church, Wewahitchka, FL.
Survivors include her husband, Robert Olson of Beloit, WI, children: Craig Hamilton of Orlando, FL, Beth Olson of Beloit, WI, Clay (Lisa) Hamilton of South Beloit, IL, Randy Olson of Beloit, WI, Debra George and Michael Olson both of South Beloit, IL; grandchildren: Christopher Olson, Mathew Olson, Madelyn Olson, Victoria Markin, Anthony Hamilton, Robyn Sundberg, Brittany Geng and Tyler Geng; numerous great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; sisters, Mary (Richard) Nalepka of Brighton, MI, and Janice (Donald) Gustin of Rapid City, SD; brother, John (Mary) Wise of Hermosa, SD; several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents; son, Larry Hamilton Jr.; grandsons, Danny Hamilton and Jason Olson.
A memorial service for Nancy will be at 3:00 p.m. Friday, June 12, 2020 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, with Minister Matthew Sundberg officiating. Visitation will be from 2:00 until the time of service Friday in the funeral home. Individual viewing with social distancing and masks will be required. Inurnment will be at Kickapoo Cemetery, Soldiers Grove, WI, at a later date.
Online condolences and live stream of service can be seen at www.daleymurphywisch.com
