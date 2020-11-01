Nancy E. Oates Ringlien

January 19, 1931 - October 23, 2020
Quincy, IL - Nancy E. Ringlien, 89, of Quincy, IL, formerly of Beloit, WI, passed away at 5:04 am Friday, October 23, 2020 at Curtis Creek in Quincy.
A memorial service will be at 1:00 pm Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at the O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy. Rev. Gayle Pope will officiate.
Friends and Family are invited to Nancy's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be Wednesday, October 28, 2020 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at the O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy.
The family will host another Celebration of Life in Beloit, WI at a later date.
Nancy was born January 19, 1931, in Beloit, WI to William S. and Golda M. Howland Oates.
She was first married to Everett Lervik on November 25, 1950. He preceded her in death on March 2, 1966. She was later married to Gordon A. Ringlien on January 18, 1969 in Beloit, WI. He survives.
In addition to her husband, other survivors include one daughter, Linda Ludlum (Jerry) of Fowler, IL; two grandchildren, Rachel Bence (David) of Quincy, IL and Ryan Ludlum (Sarah) of Fowler, IL; four great-grandchildren, Marisa Neimeier (Mitch), Adam Niemeier, Katie Ludlum, and Hunter Ludlum; and two great-great-grandchildren, Ian and Chase Ahern.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, John Oates.
Professionally, Nancy was the Vice President of First Community Credit Union in Beloit, WI.
Nancy loved to spend time at the family hobby farm but when she wasn't there, she enjoyed taking trips. She and Gordon traveled all around the contiguous United States and enjoyed fine dining in many excellent restaurants around the country. Nancy loved watching Gordon shoot trap in many tournaments. They also attended tractor pulls together, and she even had her own tractor named "Nance" after her. In addition, Nancy loved the Green Bay Packers, with Jordy Nelson being her favorite player. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends and was loved by all.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.
