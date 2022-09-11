March 24, 1943 - September 9, 2022
Naples, FL - Nancy Buroker Stiener, age 79, passed away Friday, September 9, 2022 at UW Health University Hospital in Madison, WI.
Naples, FL - Nancy Buroker Stiener, age 79, passed away Friday, September 9, 2022 at UW Health University Hospital in Madison, WI.
She grew up in Beloit, WI, attended Beloit Memorial High School, and lived most of her adult life in Rockton, IL. Nancy's first job was at Beloit Corporation where she met Joel Stiener, her husband of 46 years. She went on to build an impressive 40-year career at Fairbanks Morse in Beloit. Nancy was an active member of Shepard of the Glades Lutheran Church in Naples, FL. She and Joel enjoyed retirement in sunny Naples, playing golf, dancing, going to the beach, shopping, and enjoying time with friends. Nancy was an accomplished Mahjong player, enjoyed playing cards, and the occasional trip to the casino to play the slots. She loved to entertain her friends, bake her famous chocolate sheet cake, and made sure no one ever had an empty glass. Nancy was dedicated to her family. She was the first one to say, "you always keep your family first!"
Nancy is preceded in death by her husband, Joel Stiener; parents, Keith and Darlene Buroker; and her sister, Judy Buchs.
She is survived by her children, James (Valerie) Stiener and Jody (Joseph) Stiener-Tomilonus; four grandchildren, Gina Tomilonus, Chase (Lindsey) Stiener, Tania (Chelsea) Tomilonus-Mutton, and Sydney (Will) Stiener-Bringgold; brother, Jim (Barb) Buroker; brother-in-law, Jerry Buchs and many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at the Beloit Club, 2327 S Riverside Dr., Beloit, WI. Stories and memories of Nancy will be shared at 5:00 p.m. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, please bring a single rose of any color to the service.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com
