- June 10, 2020
Beloit, WI/Sarasota, FL -- Nancy Andrews, 87, Sarasota formerly of Beloit, WI was reunited in heaven with the Love of her Life Lloyd Andrews on June 10, 2020. 1951 graduate of BMHS. Nancy was a loving Mother, Grandmother, and Great-Grandmother who enjoyed time with her family, playing Bridge and monthly lunches with her "Lively Ladies". She was a member of a crocheting group in Beloit, WI, lovingly known as the "Happy Hookers" - celebrating 46 years of Friendship.
Surviving are Julie (Ronald) Rosas of Tampa, Curtis of Sarasota, Tammy (Jim) Clark of Sarasota and Daniel of Sarasota, Sister Mary Jo Schuler of Richmond, IN. Seven Grandchildren Elizabeth (Sam) Basta, Emily and Melissa Rosas, Megan (Mike) Eosso, Sam, Jack and Lilly Andrews, four Great-Grandchildren. Many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and her pet dog Maddy. Predeceased by her parents Ferris and Lillian Hitchcock and Sister Barbara Stromquist.
