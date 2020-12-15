Nancy A. (Wooddell) Fetting

May 1, 1943 - December 11, 2020
JANESVILLE, WI - Nancy A. Fetting, age 77, of Janesville died Friday, December 11, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born on May 1, 1943 in Milwaukee, the only child of Harold and Marie (Winker) Wooddell. She grew up in Nekoosa, WI and Janesville where she graduated from Janesville High School in 1961.
Nancy married Siegfried A. Fetting on August 4, 1962. Nancy was employed by Lappen Electric of Beloit in their lighting fixture department for many years and prior to retiring was employed by Home Depot in the lighting fixture department. Following her retirement, she was a very active volunteer at the Agrace Hospice Thrift Store.
GRANDMA-Nancy's biggest priority in life was to be a mother and grandmother to anyone she encountered. COOKING-No one left her house without a full and satisfied stomach. She knew her way into your heart with the treats she made from scratch. TRAVELING-Nancy and her husband, Sieg, traveled following retirement. Her love of travel began with a trip to Europe as a teenager. GARDENING-She was an avid gardener and especially loved her Rhubarb. Nancy will also be remembered for her love for animals of all types.
Surviving are three sons, Russ (Holly) of Maryland, Randy (Lacinda) of Pennsylvania, Rick of Janesville; six grandchildren, Josh (Monse), Jake (Jessica), Alex, Meghan (Cody), Morgan (Taylor) and Maddie; six great-grandchildren, Danna, Samuel, Gavin, Graham, Adley and Tatum. She was also survived by her life-long friends, Kathy and Gloria. She was preceded in death by her husband, Siegfried Fetting on June 3, 2005. Her parents also preceded her in death.
A visitation will be held from noon until 2 p.m. on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME, 1010 North Wright Road, Janesville followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Private entombment will be in Milton Lawns Memorial Park Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, Nancy's family would appreciate memorials to Best Friends Animal Society or the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin.
