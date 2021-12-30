Janesville, WI - Nancy A. Stoikes, age 78, of Janesville, passed away on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at Cedar Crest Senior Living Center. She was born in Beloit on April 22, 1943; the daughter of Raymond and Marge (McAllister) Geise. After graduating from Orfordville High School in 1961, Nancy married David Stoikes on April 11, 1964; and they were blessed with four children: Jerome, Paul, Corintha and Jeremy. Nancy was a peaceful person that grew up on a farm, loved birds and taught a few wild birds to talk. Nancy enjoyed nature and all of its glory. On a beautiful spring or summer day she would go for walks and come back with rocks and flowers that she found along the way. Most of all Nancy loved her family and the Lord and always made time for what was important. Nancy shared the love of the Lord as a member of the Bible Students. She will be missed so very much and will always be remembered for the beautiful person that she is forever in our hearts.
She is survived by her children: Jerome (Christine) Stoikes, Paul (Bambi) Stoikes, Corintha (Tod) Montanye and Jeremy (Lisa) Stoikes; 11 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild on the way; brother, Ronald (Jackie) Geise; and extended members of her family. Nancy is preceded in death by her parents; and husband, David in 2009.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 2, 2022 at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME with Elder Paul Mezera officiating; with visitation from 1:00 p.m. until time of service. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting her family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
