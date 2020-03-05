December 8, 1999 - February 23, 2020
Taloga, OK -- Nadia Lynn Storms was born December 8, 1999 in Madison, WI to Matthew Thomas Storms and Jessica Ann Stellings and rode the rainbow to heaven on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at the age of 20 years. Nadia grew up in Beloit, WI where she attended and graduated from Beloit Turner School district. She was inducted into the National Honor Society and National Scholar Yearbook during her eighth-grade year and participated in Forensic Art and Speech studies during high school. Nadia and her family moved and made their home in Taloga, OK. She was a line cook at Delizioso Bistro & Coffee Bar in Seiling, OK and being a mother and raising her daughter Adalin Rae Ann Perry. Her life motto was "Walk by faith not by sight". Nadia loved bright and beautiful colors, doing art, listening to music, eating watermelon and being outdoors enjoying the beautiful nature. She also loved spending time with family, friends and especially her daughter.
Nadia is survived by her daughter, Adalin Rae Ann Perry; parents Jessica Stellings and Scotty S. Rhodes and Matthew Storms and wife Samantha; three brothers: Kyle Storms, Myles Muszynski and Scotty Rhodes; three sisters: Savannah Muszynski, Brooklyn Rhodes and Jolene Crary; grandparents, Donald and Glory Stellings and Thomas Storms and Lisa Leary; three aunts: Angela Stellings and Husband Tim (Kaeli and Kobe), Rebecca Stellings (Jacob, Alyson, and Ty) and Tara Storms (Ethan); other family and a host of friends.
A celebration of life will take place on Saturday March 7th, 2020 at the Beloit Family Worship Center 1021 Cranston Rd Beloit, WI at 4pm.
