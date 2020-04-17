June 24, 1935 - July 17, 2019
Mount Dora, FL -- Murphy Calvin Cameron, Jr., 84, passed away on July 17, 2019, after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. Born on June 24, 1935, in the family home at 1979 N. Harrison Avenue in Beloit, he was the first child of Murphy and Thelma (Morris) Cameron. Murphy attended Waterman Grade School, Roosevelt Junior High, then graduated from Beloit Memorial High School in 1953. He served an apprenticeship at Fairbanks-Morse where he became a diesel mechanic. In the late 1950s, he served in the U.S.Navy Reserve. Over the years, Murphy proved himself capable of many unique endeavors.
Murphy and his first wife had two children, while his second marriage produced one son. Over the years, Murphy lived in Arizona and Alaska. In Alaska, he met his third wife, the love of his life, Marilyn Sillers, and they married in her hometown of Toronto, Ontario, Canada, in 1964. Fifty-four years of marriage says it all. They lived in Wisconsin where the two of them had a successful portrait photography business. Subsequently, they moved to Arizona and Florida. During the mid-seventies they lived in North Miami, and then moved to Lake Jem, where they had a small orange grove and later raised llamas.
Murphy is survived by his wife, Marilyn; brother, Clarence (Bob); his sister, Cynthia Ann (Steve); his children: Susan Marie (Charles) of Bull Shoals, Arkansas, Larry (Renee) of Shelbyville, Michigan, and Alan of Palmer, Alaska; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and six two-times-great grandchildren.
"Life is real only then, when 'I am.'"
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.