January 30, 1935 - July 28, 2020
Clinton, WI -- Muril W. Holmbeck, 85, of Clinton, WI, passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 in Beloit Memorial Hospital. He was born January 30, 1935 in Beloit, WI, the son of Clifford and Florence (Steininger) Holmbeck. Muril was a graduate of Beloit High School. Muril was employed by Beloit Corporation for over 35 years. He enjoyed working on the farm, spending time with his family, camping with his children, and boating on the Rock River. Muril never said no and was always there to lend a hand.
Survivors include his children: Gary (Katie) Holmbeck, Christine Beal, Richard Holmbeck, and Mark LaVeen; step daughter, Charmaine Dick; sisters: Judith (Steve) Trawinski, Cora (Donald) Beckman and Juanita (John) Becker; brother, David (Peg) Holmbeck; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents; sisters, Rosemary Maavich and Diana Spoon; and brother, Keith Holmbeck.
A family service for Muril will be held on Monday, August 3, 2020 at Floral Lawn Cemetery, South Beloit, IL. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements. A celebration of his caring and fun loving life will be held at a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in his name to the Alzheimer's and Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin, 3330 University Avenue Suite 300, Madison, WI 53705 www.alzwisc.org. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com