Monisha "Nikki" Richard

August 2, 1978 - July 3, 2022
Beloit, WI - Monisha N. "Nikki" Richard, 43, of Beloit, WI, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, July 3, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. in the Beloit Memorial Hospital Emergency Room.
She was born on August 2, 1978, in Rockford, IL, the daughter of Loretta Madison and Floyd Bradley Jr. Nikki was a 1996 Beloit Catholic High graduate. She furthered her education at Rockford College and Concordia University earning her Associates Degree in 2013. Nikki married Kendrick Richard on December 2, 2001 in Las Vegas, NV.
Nikki was formerly employed by Welders Supply Co. for 21 years as a Cylinder Program Manager. She grew up attending Riverside Church of God in Christ, Beloit, WI and later became a member of Living Waters Church of God in Christ, Milwaukee, WI. Nikki loved spending time with her husband and children most of all. She enjoyed cooking, watching the Food Network, playing the piano and volleyball. Nikki liked going shopping in Chicago and at the Mall of America, MN. Nikki was the biggest cheerleader for her children and celebrated every milestone of theirs.
Survivors include her loving husband, Kendrick D. Richard; beloved daughter, Kenaija Richard; beloved son, Kendrick Darnell Richard Jr.; stepchildren, Kiaira Richard and Keyon Richard; mother, Loretta Madison; and father Floyd Bradley Jr.; mother-in-love, Bealvie Banks; brother, Floyd Bradley III; sister, Monique Bradley; sisters-in-love, Nakia Nelson and Ebony Nelson; and brother-in-love, Sam Nelson III.
Nikki was predeceased by her grandparents, Maggie Lee and Mose Lamon, Floyd A. and Josephine Bradley; father-in-law, Sam Nelson II; grandmother-in-law, Verna Mae Mitchell; niece, Deazha Bradley-Carroll; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A Visitation of Remembrance for Nikki will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, July 15, 2022 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, with a scripture service at 6:00 p.m. lead by Pastor Bonnie Harris from Kingdom Faith of Beloit. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 16, 2022 in the funeral home with Superintendent Bennie Allen from the Greater Little Hill Church of God in Christ, Milwaukee, WI, officiating. Burial will be in East Lawn Cemetery.
Memorials in her name may be made in care of: her husband, Kendrick for future schooling for their children.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com