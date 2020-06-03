August 15, 1923 - May 31, 2020
Beloit, WI -- Monica Partlow, 96, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at Autumn Lake Healthcare Center. She was born August 15, 1923 in Willow Springs, WI, the daughter of Francis and Cecelia (Terhorst) McCarville. Monica was a 1941 graduate of Beloit High School. She received her Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing from Milton College. Monica married George Partlow on September 23, 1947 in St. Jude Catholic Church, Beloit, WI. He predeceased her on May 9, 1975.
Monica was formerly employed by Beloit Memorial Hospital as a nurse, retiring in 1988. She was a member of the Retired Nurses Club. Monica volunteered for the Red Cross, Beloit Catholic Saderfest and the Beloit Hospital Pink Ladies. She was a member of St. Thomas Catholic Church where she was involved at Hannah's House.
Survivors include her children: Georgianne (Michael) Detzner of Lombard, IL; Christine Partlow of Seattle, WA; Jerome (Patti Moen) Partlow of Beloit, WI; Thomas R. Partlow of Beloit, WI; Mary Lorralee (Charles) Wilmoth of Sparta, TN; and Russell Partlow of Beloit, WI; grandchildren: Brendan Detzner, Sarah Detzner, Michelle Sales, Brian White, Shawn Partlow, Whitney Partlow, Shane Partlow, Justin Partlow, Jessica Partlow and Ryan Olson; 18 great grandchildren; two great grandchildren; brothers, Patrick McCarville of Reno, NV, and Roger (Anna) McCarville of Colorado Springs, CO; sister, Joanne McCarville of Chicago, IL; nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents; granddaughter, Samantha Olson; brothers: Robert, Roland, David, George Dennis and Michael; sisters: Barbara McCann, Shelia Flynn and Mary Jane Ricksecker.
Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, June 4, 2020 in St. Thomas Catholic Church, 824 E. Grand Ave., Beloit, WI. Burial will be in Mt. Thabor Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Thursday in the church. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements. Individual viewing with social distancing and masks will be required. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.