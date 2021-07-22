Mona M. Dawsey

July 15, 2021
Loves Park, IL - Mona Martin Dawsey, 82, of Loves Park passed away Thursday, July 15, 2021, at SwedishAmerican Hospital. Born January 6, 1939, in Batesburg, South Carolina, the daughter of James Martin and Eugenia (Fulmer) Johnson. Married Dallas R. Dawsey on September 26, 1991, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Employed as an x-ray technician by Dr. Niggam's office. Member of Tabor Lutheran Church where she was a Sunday School teacher and painted a mural of Noah's Ark. Mona enjoyed crafting, painting, gardening, and bird watching. She was extremely artistic, painting her kids' room with cartoon characters. Mona was devoted to her children and loved her miniature schnauzer, Happy. Survivors include her children, Martina "Marti" Squier and Richard "Rick" Bast; granddaughter, Mia Bast; several nieces, nephews and cousins; special nieces, Neesie, Sharon and Karen; and best friend, Barb Allen. Predeceased by her parents; husband; and brother, Mason Johnson.
Private family services will be held. Cremation rites accorded. In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established. Arrangements by Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., of Loves Park. Visit delehantyfh.com.