June 12, 1959 - March 7, 2020
Beloit, WI -- Mitchell D. Fry, 60, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020 in his home.
He was born June 12, 1959 in Monroe, WI, the son of Shirley Fry. Mitchell was formerly employed by Stainless Tank and Equipment and United Alloy in Janesville, WI. He was employed by Western Container before his illness. Mitchell enjoyed spending time with his friends, listening to music, browsing secondhand shops, riding his Harley and eating a good meal out. He was a member of the WI Lodge #14 Independent Order of Oddfellows.
Survivors include his children: Bradley Fry of Madison, WI, and Ashley (Nick Graves) Fry of Portland, OR, Cherilyn Danks of Stoughton, WI; their mother, Mary Danks; fiance, Crystal Straight of Beloit, WI; and her children, Jessica (Chad) Baker of Rockton, IL, and Melissa Murray of Janesville, WI; grandchildren: David, Sereno, Amaya, Shaun and Imani-Earline; sister, Sherrie (Pete) Rindy of Hanover, WI; brother, Ricky Hebert of Crane, MO; aunt, Sharon Betts of Beloit, WI; several step siblings in Missouri; nieces; nephews; cousins and friends.
He was predeceased by his mother, Shirley Armstrong Fry; step father, John Hebert; aunt, Maybelle (Sam) Donehue; grandmother, Margaret (John) Goff; step brother, Terry Hebert; niece, Michelle Wolf and treasured pooch, Lady.
Funeral service for Mitchell will be at 2 p.m. Friday, March 13, 2020 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, with Chaplain Mark Maxted officiating. Burial will be in Pinnacle Hill Cemetery. Visitation of remembrance will be from 1 p.m. until the time of service Friday in the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.