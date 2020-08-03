March 2, 1935 - August 1, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Miriam Lynne Kutzke, 85, beloved daughter of Ralph and Dorothy Steel, passed away peacefully August 1, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease. She was born March 2, 1935 in Richland, IA. On May 24, 1956, Lynne married Donald Hagan, with whom she had two children: Anita and Laura. Though the marriage ended in divorce, they remained friends. She was a stay at home mom until she took a job as an executive secretary at Beloit Corporation. June 5, 1981, Lynne married Ken Kutzke, and she was happy to be welcomed by his daughters: Beth, Gail, and Patti. After her retirement in 1996, they relocated from Beloit to Boulder Junction, where they welcomed family and friends to their woodland cabin. Lynne enjoyed time with her family, fishing, and sharing her passion for music, wildlife, and nature with her grandchildren. She spent her last years at St. Elizabeth Nursing Home in Janesville, WI.
She is survived by daughters: Anita (John) Kirk, Laura Middleton, Beth (Dave) Okas, Gail Freeman, and Patti (Nick) Horan; grandchildren: Elisabeth, Katie, Brian, Andrea, Shannon, Maggie, Matt, Zach, Lauren, Cole; and seven great grandchildren. Lynne was preceded in death by her loving husband Ken and her parents.
Funeral service for Lynne will be at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, August 5, 2020 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road Beloit, WI, with Pastor Jim Tollar officiating. Burial will be in East Lawn Cemetery. Visitation of remembrance will be from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service Wednesday in the funeral home. Social distancing and face mask are required. Online condolences and live stream of the service may be viewed at www.daleymurphywisch.com
The family would like to thank the staff
at St. Elizabeth Nursing Home and Agrace Hospice
for taking such loving care of our mother.