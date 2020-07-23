February 22, 1924 - July 17, 2020
Clinton, WI -- Mireille Jeanne Eliszewski, age 96, of Clinton WI died Friday July 17, 2020 at Mercy Hospital in Janesville. She was born February 22, 1924 to the late Marius and Jeanne (Gourin) Raymond in Nice, France. Mireille met her husband, Henry, when he was a paratrooper in the U. S. Army that liberated her part of southern France during World War II on August 14, 1944. They married one year later on September 1, 1945 in Nice, France and honeymooned at the Hotel Negresco on the French Riviera. She completed her petition for naturalization on February 1, 1950. They were married fifty-two years until, Henry died on October 19, 1997. Mireille worked for many years as a Shear Operator, retiring in 1988 from the Wisconsin Gasket Co. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Clinton and the French Club. Mireille was an avid sports fan, rooting for all teams associated with Wisconsin. One of Mireille's favorite sports fan moments was when she met Bart Starr! She will be remembered for always putting family first.
She is survived by daughter, Michelle (Mark) O'Connell; her son, John (Tammy) Eliszewski; her four grandchildren: Sean (Kendra) O'Connell, Andrew (Traci) Eliszewski, Brett (MacKenzie) Eliszewski and Marc Eliszewski (Fiancee Taryn Ciochon); her three great grandchildren: Elsa, Ronan & Knox and her special nephew, Michel Raymond of Nice, France. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her infant son, Marc; and her brother, Albert.
A Private Family Funeral will be planned. Mireille will be burial next to her husband in Union Grove in the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial's to First Presbyterian Church in Clinton. Please share a memory or a condolence with the family on our website.
