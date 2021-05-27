Milford "Vern" Tadder

December 3, 1939 - May 25, 2021
Beloit, WI - Milford "Vern" L. Tadder, 81, of Beloit, WI., passed away on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 in his home.
He was born on December 3, 1939 in Beloit. Vern was raised by his grandparents, Melvin and Daisy Dixon. He was a 1958 graduate of South Beloit High School. Vern is a veteran of the United States Marine Corp., Corporal fifth marine. He married Mary Walker on December 16, 1967 in Beloit, WI. She predeceased him on July 12, 2006.
Vern was formerly employed by Beloit Box Board, retiring after 42 years. He was an avid Green Bay Packers fan. He enjoyed fishing on the Chippewa Flowage and hunting. Vern and Mary had a cabin in Hayward where many family gatherings were held.
Survivors include his sons, Rick (Corey) Tadder of Beloit, WI., Danny (Darlene) Crary of Peyton, CO.; grandchildren, Christina Fair, Nicole (Eric) Zimmerman; great grandchildren, Haley and Logan Zimmerman and Casey Fair; brother-in-law, James Prince; many nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends; including Larry Schultz and special friends from up north, Frank and Kathy Larson and Randy and Rebecca Ramsey.
Vern was predeceased by his grandparents; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
A Funeral Service for Vern will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI., with Chaplain Mark Maxted officiating. Burial will be in Floral Lawn Cemetery with Military Honors accorded by the Mead Allen Post #2306. Visitation of Remembrance will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service on Tuesday in the funeral home. Social distancing and face mask are required.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Beloit Regional Hospice for their exceptional care, especially Nurse Haley and CNA'S Jenna and Sherri.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com