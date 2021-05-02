May 9, 1922 - March 31, 2021
Beloit, WI - Mildred T. Wedel, 98, of Beloit went home to be with her Lord on Wednesday, March 31, 2021.
She was born May 9, 1922, in Arlington, Wisconsin, to Fred and Mildred (Inslee) Thistle. She was married to Oscar Wedel for almost 72 years when he passed last year.
Their children are Linda (Phil) Eberle, Hickory, NC., Greg (Jenny) Kalamazoo, MI., Ann (Larry) Rubin, Monona, WI. and Gary (Jean) and Karl (Carrie) Wedel, Beloit.
A celebration of life will be held at Daley Murphy Wisch Funeral Home in Beloit on May 8, 2021 at 11:00 a.m., with inurnment at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove on May 10 at 11:00 a.m. Face mask and social distancing are required.
Memorials may be given in her name to St. John's Lutheran Church, 1000 Bluff, Beloit, WI.
