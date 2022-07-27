February 21, 1921 - July 19, 2022
Beloit, WI - Mildred R. "Millie" Grommes passed away at the wonderful age of 101 surrounded by her family on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 in Kansas City.
She was born in Beloit, WI on February 21, 1921 to Thomas and Rosella (Knapp) Quick. After graduating from Beloit High School in 1939, she worked at the telephone company, then at Fairbanks-Morse. On June 7, 1947, she married Bernard H. "Barney" Grommes at St. Thomas Catholic Church. They were loving partners in life for 67 years, until his passing on September 14, 2014.
They traveled the world together enjoying many fun adventures. Millie was a 70+-year member of St. Jude Catholic Church and the St. Jude Marian Guild. She enjoyed sewing, dancing, playing bridge, making memorably great pies, Fannie May chocolates, and family get-togethers. Her greatest joy came from devoting her life to their daughters, Sandra and Linda, the luckiest children in the world, who had the privilege of calling her "Mom." Caring for Sandy, with the challenges of her special needs, will be her legacy. She had an unconditional, unwavering, unending desire to give her girls the most wonderful life possible. What a beautiful example of how we all should love!
She was predeceased by her parents and siblings, Marian (Donald) Anderson, William Quick, Harry (Millie) Quick, and Florence (Milton) Nenahlo.
She is survived by her daughters, Sandra Grommes and Linda (Robert) Worsing of Overland Park, Kansas; grandchildren, Kalli (Daniel) Asikainen of Olathe, Kansas and Ryan Worsing of New York, NY; great grandchildren, Lucy, Will, and Emma Asikainen; plus several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial to celebrate Millie's 101 1/2 years of life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at St. Jude Catholic Church, 747 Hackett St., Beloit, WI. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation of Remembrance will be held prior to mass from 9:15 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. at the church. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to St. Jude Parish or Kansas City Hospice and Palliative Care.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com
