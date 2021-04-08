August 24, 1935 - March 26, 2021
of Beloit, WI - Mildred Louise Ingram Woodson, 85, of Beloit, Wisconsin, was born on August 24, 1935, in Memphis, Tennessee, the daughter of Roslyn (Ingram) Browne and Luther Hereford. She was raised in Pontotoc, Mississippi by her grandparents Wes and Lottie Ingram. In 1966, Mildred began working for the Chrysler Assembly Plant in Belvidere, Illinois and she remained there in the paint department for 30 years.
Mildred accepted Christ at an early age and became a faithful member of Emmanuel Baptist Church in Beloit, WI for more than 60 years. There, she sang in the alto section of the choir, served on the trustee board and usher board, volunteered with Emmanuel's Free Hot Lunch Program, and served as the church custodian. On March 1, 2015, she was ordained as a Mother of the church.
On March 28, 2021, God in His infinite grace and wisdom dispatched his Band of Angels to carry Mother Mildred Woodson home. "His Lord said unto him, well done, though good and faithful servant thou hast been faithful over a few things, I will make thee ruler over many things: enter thou into the joy of thy Lord" (Matthew 25:21).
To cherish her precious memories, Mother Woodson is survived by her children, Roy J. (Bernita) Bolton of Arlington, Texas, Bethany A. Bolton of Beloit, Wisconsin, Eugenia D. Woodson of Elkridge, Maryland; Her loving and faithful grandchildren: Travis (Shakira) Bolton, Bianca M. Bolton who cared for her, Bryanna (Rashad) Turner, David Fitzpatrick-Woodson, Brenia Bolton, Tamekia (Sam) Eubanks, Tamaris (Anna) Relerford, and James T. Relerford and twenty-one great grandchildren. She had a vital role in helping raise some of her great grandchildren, Jay'la Relerford, BryAzjah Bolton, Takiyah Bolton, Coriah Clark, Camarah Clark, Brielle Bolton, Brennyn Bolton, and Rashai Turner. "Special Sisters" Rosie Curry and Carol Hendrix, god daughters Lillian Morrow, Cherronda Richie-Rogers, and Kortney Curry, "Special Cousin" Doris Harrell, and a host of other loving relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her loving parents, son, Lorenzo M. Woodson, and daughter LaWanda Woodson and special cousins/brothers Halbert, Elias, George, William Howard, Roy, and Walter "Babe" Ingram. Along with her former husband Eugene F. Woodson. May her rich legacy and MATRIARCHAL qualities resound in all who encountered her presence. Please know that her great teaching, unconditional love, and unwavering faith shall forever be in our hearts.
Visitation is 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Friday, April 9, 2021 at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511. A celebration of life will be held at Noon on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 1151 East Grand Avenue, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511 where Reverend Dr. Orienthal Newburn, Sr. is the pastor and Rev. James C. Thomas Officiating. Committal will take place at Eastlawn Cemetery, Beloit, Wisconsin. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com.