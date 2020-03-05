February 22, 1933 - February 28, 2020
Beloit, WI -- Mildred E. Bakke, age 87, of Beloit died Friday, February 28, 2020 in her home. She was born February 22, 1933 to the late Cecil and Lula (Gilbank) Shockley in Beloit, WI. Mildred graduated as Valedictorian from Clinton High School, class of 1951. She married Earl D. Bakke on December 28, 1951. Together they shared 33 years of marriage until his death on March 4, 1982. Mildred was an active member of Messiah Lutheran Church. Earl and Mildred enjoyed dancing at the Moose Club and Turner Hall. After Earl's death, Mildred went to work at the Beloit Clinic for 25 years until her retirement in 2007. She enjoyed traveling throughout the United States, as well as taking a trip to Nova Scotia. Mildred volunteered for many years during retirement at Converse Elementary School, helping the children with their reading, and was active in the Silver Sneakers Program at the YMCA.
Mildred is survived by her three children: Lori (Terry) Morgan, Randy (Nancy) Bakke and Tim Bakke; four grandchildren, Barry (Sheena) Quackenbush, Jana Quackenbush, Josh (Ashley) Bakke, Abby Bakke, step-granddaughter, Sara Bailey;, and five great grandchildren: Skylar, Andy, Emma, Marley, and Justin. She is further survived by two brothers, Kenneth (Marilyn) Shockley and Glen (Diana) Shockley; two sisters, Betty Fulton and Shirley Grigar;, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; three brothers, Charles, Paul and Homer and a sister, Lois.
The family would like to thank Dr. Donnelly, Dr. Tolentino, the Beloit Paramedics, and Beloit Police Officers, Matthew and Isaac.
Mildred's Funeral Service will be 11:00 a.m., Thursday, March 5, 2020 at MESSIAH LUTHERAN CHURCH with Rev. Daniel Eddy officiating. Friends will be received on Wednesday in the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL HOME, 1000 Inman Parkway, Beloit from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and again on Thursday at Church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow the service in the Floral Lawns Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Messiah Lutheran Church. Please share a memory or a condolence with the family on our website.
