February 22, 1933 - February 28, 2020
Beloit, WI -- Mildred E. Bakke, age 87, of Beloit died Friday, February 28, 2020 in her home. She was born February 22, 1933 to the late Cecil and Lula (Gilbank) Shockley in Beloit, WI. Mildred graduated as Valedictorian from Clinton High School, class of 1951. She married Earl D. Bakke on December 28, 1951. Together they shared 33 years of marriage until his death on March 4, 1982.
The family would like to thank Dr. Donnelly, Dr. Tolentino, the Beloit Paramedics, and Beloit Police Officers, Matthew and Isaac.
Mildred's Funeral Service will be 11:00 a.m., Thursday, March 5, 2020 at MESSIAH LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1531 Townline Road, Beloit with Rev. Daniel Eddy officiating. Friends will be received on Wednesday in the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL HOME, 1000 Inman Parkway, Beloit from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and again on Thursday at Church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow the service in the Floral Lawns Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Messiah Lutheran Church. Please share a memory or a condolence with the family on our website.
