Mildred "Dollie" B. Coles

July 4, 1927 - August 12, 2023 Beloit, WI - Mildred Bernice (Price), better known as Dollie Coles, passed away on Saturday, August 12, 2023 in her home. She was born on July 4, 1927, in Beloit, WI, to James Elisha and Clara Mildred (Everson) Price. Dollie attended Gaston and Cunningham Elementary School before moving to the Madison Road farm where she went to Nye School which was a one room schoolhouse teaching 7th and 8th grade on Nye School Road. She went to 9th grade at Lincoln Junior High and graduated from Beloit High School in 1945. While in school, she worked at Kresge's Dime Store and The White Tower Restaurant on Broad Street. After her graduation she went to vocational school for a short summer class and took bookkeeping, comtometry, filing, shorthand, and typing. Dollie married Vertle David Coles on March 14th, 1947. They had one son, David Lee Coles Sr. and divorced in 1953. She later married Robert A. "Bob" Cohoon in 1957 and helped him raise his five children. Dollie always had a job. She worked at Freeman Shoe Factory, Yates American Machine Company as timekeeper, then at the Beloit Iron Works for 13 years before they became The Beloit Corporation. In 1966, Bob and Dollie bought Deerpath Lodge Resort, 13 miles north of Rice Lake. While running the resort she worked at Span Boat Co., Johnson's Cabinet Factory, and Wright Products, where they made door hardware. In her spare time, she taught quilting and ceramics at the Rice Lake Senior Center. She retired from Wright Products in 1985, when they sold the resort and moved back to Beloit. Dollie then retired from her son's bar after eight years, the Carom Room, a pool room, bar & grill. Bob died in 1993, she remarried Dave Coles, and he predeceased her in 2014. She is survived by her grandchildren, David Coles Jr. and Dayna (Matt) Kubacki; step children, Shirley Hinze, Nancy Tiner, Patsy (Terry) Olesky; Debbi Peters, and Diane Coles; over 20 great-grandchildren; step grandchildren, Candy, Wynne, Laurie, Penny, Ricky, Stewart, Shawna, Freddie, Todd, Lynette, Wade, Trent, Jodie, Brian, Bobbi Jo, Blake, Sara, Dustin, Nathan, Jason, and Lyndsy; nieces, Grace Konter and Ellen Kuckta; nephews, Charles Turner and Curtis Turner; her fur baby pit bill, Molly. She was predeceased by her parents; son, David Coles Sr.; stepdaughter, Constance; stepson, Curtis; step granddaughter, Rhonda; sister, Jo Jacobson. A Funeral Service will be at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, August 21, 2023 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, with Pastor Larry Froemming and Jean Lincoln co-officiating. Burial will be in Newark Cemetery. A Visitation of Remembrance will be from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service Monday in the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com.
