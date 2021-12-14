Michelle L. "Shellie" Wintlend

Beloit, WI - Michelle "Shellie" L. Wintlend age 51 died Wednesday November 17, 2021 at Mercy Hospital in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. She was born November 23, 1969 to the late Eugene and Phyllis (Grieves) Wintlend in Beloit, WI. Shellie grew up on a farm outside of Clinton. She graduated from Carroll University and completed her education by earning her Masters Degree from UW Green Bay. Most recently she worked for Grainger in the Customer Service Department.
Shellie loved spending time with friends and family. Sundays were for cheering on her beloved Packers. She also enjoyed a good board game and would always root for "Team Fat Squirrel." Shellie had an artistic flair, and enjoyed brightening someone's day with a handmade card or some personalized jewelry.
She is survived by her God daughter Lizzie and her "adopted" nieces and nephews; Nicolas, Alex, Amalia, Max, Aaron and Sarah. She had many friends that she loved dearly.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Mark.
The family would like to extend many thanks to Molly and Steve Barnett for generously opening their home and providing care and support for Shellie over the past few years. The family also extends gratitude to Mary Huntington and Julie Ayers of Oklahoma for being true blue friends and at Shellie's side until the end.
Shellie's Funeral Service will be 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday December 21, 2021 in the FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 312 Church Street, Clinton with Rev. Stephanie Steiner officiating. Friends will be received on Tuesday at Church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial to follow in the Clinton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a memorial is being established. Please share a memory or a condolence on our website.