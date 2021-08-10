Michelle Kae (Schenk) Adams

December 3, 1970 - August 6, 2021
Rockton, IL - On the afternoon of August 6, 2021, with her beloved son, Mason, at her side, our precious Michelle's pain and suffering ended. Born December 3, 1970, in Beloit, Wisconsin, to Deanna and Rick Schenk, Michelle succumbed after a lengthy hospitalization stemming from an organ transplant.
She will be remembered by many family members and friends for her joyous laughter and splendid smile. Never afraid to ask questions, Michelle was always eager to know more about people she met. Her outgoing spirit and friendliness served her well during her 24 years at Swedish American Hospital where she loved her position as coordinator for fundraising. She traveled internationally in extending hospitality to contributors and people she met doing what she enjoyed.
Michelle's joy was her son Mason, of whom she was extremely proud, enjoying and relishing in attending his sporting events, being his grandest and loudest cheerleader. Her love for Mason was evident when he came into her presence, her face lit up.
She was a close and loving sister to Jason with whom she shared an honest, open relationship with lots of good times and laughter.
She had many friends who remember her as loving to have fun. She was especially close to her cousin Erin Haun, who supported her in her final days.
Her warmth and energy will forever be missed by everyone who knew her, especially her best friend, her mother, who was completely devoted to Michelle.
In her passing, Michelle was greeted by her grandparents, Glen and Betty Cook and Bob and MaryJo Schenk; uncle Terry Schenk, cousin Brian Cofoid.
She leaves behind those who loved her, her adored son Mason; parents Rick and Deanna Schenk; dear brother Jason Schenk; niece, Jade Schenk; aunt Barb (Dave) Tillery; uncle Avery (Ellie) Cook; uncle Jim (Robin) Cook; uncle Ray (sheri ashby) Schenk; aunt Sandy (Mike) Cofoid; and uncle Mike Schenk. She also leaves many cherished cousins.
A memorial ceremony will be held at 11:30 a.m., Saturday, August 14, 2021 at McCorkle Funeral Home- Rockton Chapel, 767 N. Blackhawk Blvd., Rockton, IL. Cremation Rites to be accorded. A memorial visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m., until time of ceremony, Saturday.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to the for Mason's college education.
To view additional details about Michelle's Services, including any available live streams: https://my.gather.app/remember/michelle-adams