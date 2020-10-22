November 6, 1968 - October 18, 2020
Beloit, WI - Michael W. Stangl , 51, of Beloit, WI passed peacefully in his home on October 18, 2020. He was born on November 6, 1968 the son of Joseph and Irene (Harty) Stangl. Michael loved everyone and his pets. Survivors include, siblings, Beverly (Paul) Arnold, Jerry Stangl, Larry (Teena) Stangl, Jessie (Karen) Stangl, Sandy Russell and Mark ( Heather) Stangl; special niece Heather Sensabaugh and her children; many other nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his mother and father and brother Joseph A. Stangl. A gathering for family and friends will be held at a later date.