Gillett, WI - Michael T. "Mike" Montour, age 64, passed away on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at his home in Gillett. Mike was born in Janesville, Wisconsin on May 12, 1958, to the late Sylvester and Dolly (Schultz) Montour. Mike grew up in Beloit. On June 4, 1999, he was united in marriage to Sharon Dix in Oconto. Mike worked as Director of Operations for Tufco in Green Bay. Mike was a great mechanic and could fix anything. In his free time he was a hobbyist craftsman and always had a new hobby, he spent time learning and becoming skilled in 3D printing, glass etching, and building cigar box guitars to name a few.
Mike is survived by his wife, Sharon; children Jamie (Amy) Montour and Jason (Ona Srubas) Montour; step children, Kenneth (Leisa) Pratt, Billy Pratt, and Corey Pratt; 14 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; and brothers and sisters, Beverly (Tim) Baars, Charlie (Cathy) Baker, Bill Montour, Jeff Montour, Sheryl (Chris) Garniak and Joy (Gary) Stoltz.
Mike is preceded in death by his former wife, Jennifer (Jensen) Hill and his parents.
A memorial service for Mike will be held at the Swedberg Wendt Funeral Home in Bonduel at 11:00am on Saturday, June 4, 2022. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 9:30am until the time of the service. Memorial may be directed to the American Cancer Society.
