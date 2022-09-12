Michael R. ""The Big Kahuna"" Andrews

December 31, 1955 - September 8, 2022

Monroe, WI - Michael R. "The Big Kahuna" Andrews, age 66, of Monroe, formerly of Beloit and South Beloit, died at his home of natural causes on Thursday, September 8, 2022. Mike was born on December 31, 1955 in Monroe, the son of Erving D. and Marilyn (Stiner) Andrews. He graduated from Monroe High School in 1974 and served in the U.S. Air Force for six years.

