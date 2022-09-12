Monroe, WI - Michael R. "The Big Kahuna" Andrews, age 66, of Monroe, formerly of Beloit and South Beloit, died at his home of natural causes on Thursday, September 8, 2022. Mike was born on December 31, 1955 in Monroe, the son of Erving D. and Marilyn (Stiner) Andrews. He graduated from Monroe High School in 1974 and served in the U.S. Air Force for six years.
Mike lived in the Beloit area until moving back to Monroe in 2017. He was employed as a Field Service Representative for Taylor Company of Rockton for over 20 years. While living in Beloit, Mike enjoyed playing pool and throwing darts and horseshoes in various leagues. He was also a certified scuba diver.
He is survived by his daughter, Mary (Paritosh) Bhole; grandson, Parker Beck, all of Cherokee Village, Arkansas; two brothers, Dennis (Vicki) Andrews of Machesney Park, IL and their children Jennifer Andrews Delaney, Justin (Lexi) Andrews, Jessica Andrews, Erving B. (Dede) Andrews of Roscoe, IL and their children, Nick and Sarah Andrews. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A celebration of Mike's life will be held on Thursday, September 15, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the American Legion Post #84, 1627 12th Avenue, Monroe. The NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, Monroe, is assisting the family. Condolences may be shared at www.newcomerfuneralhome.net
