Michael "Mike" Palubinski

Shopiere, WI - Michael Paul "Mike" Palubinski, 72, of Shopiere, WI, passed away on Sunday, January 23, 2022 in his home surrounded by his loved ones.
He was born on September 14, 1949 in Beloit, WI, the son of Wallace and Dolly (McHone) Palubinski. Mike was a 1967 South Beloit High School graduate. He married Margaret Tuller on February 14, 1970 in South Beloit, IL.
Mike was formerly employed by Beloit Corporation, United Star Industries, Walworth Woodcraft, Town of Turtle and was the Town of Turtle Municipal Justice for over 25 years. He was the owner and operator of M&J Tool. He was a charter member of the Blackhawk Antique Car Association, Beloit Rifle Club, Board of Directors RSVP, Turtle Community Organization, Turtle 4H Club, Board Member of Rock County 4H, Beloit Chapter DAR - H.O.D.A.R. and the Hodag 4-wheelers ATV-UTV Club. Mike was a proud volunteer for Vets Roll.
Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Margaret Palubinski; daughter, Nicole (James) Wilson of Beloit, WI, Karen (Fiance, Damien Lord) Palubinski of Pheonix, AZ and Leanne (Timothy) Sulivan of Shopiere, WI; grandchildren, Payton Barrett, Tyler Barrett, Emma Sullivan, Michael Sullivan and Logan Sullivan; brother-in-law, Jim Tuller; sister-in-law, Sandra Fleming; numerous cousins; nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends.
Mike was predeceased by his parents, Dolly and Wallace; grandson, Jordan Barrett; sister-in-law, Sheila Tuller; brother-in-law, Robert Fleming; and nephew, Christopher Fleming.
A Memorial Visitation for Mike will be held from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI. A Private Family Graveside Service will follow in Shopiere Cemetery. Face mask are required.
Memorials in his name may be made to R.S.V.P., Vets Roll or Beloit Regional Hospice.