Michael L. "Mikey" McFarlin

South Beloit, IL - Michael "Mikey" L. McFarlin, age 61, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Saturday October 16, 2021 with family by his side. He was born in Beloit, WI on August 10, 1960 to William McFarlin and Donna (Beals) McFarlin, he was the youngest of three children. Growing up in Clinton, Mikey attended Clinton schools and graduated from Clinton High School in 1978. Mikey always knew the importance of a good work ethic. He started working for The DeLong Company of Clinton in 1978, and continued to work there until the time of his death. In 1999, he became the owner of a local tavern, The Boar's Nest where he made many new friends that he considered family.
Mikey was a loving and hard working man. Even while working full time as a safety director for DeLong's and also running his tavern, he still had time for friends and family. He never turned down the opportunity to help someone, or to play them in a game of poker or euchre. Mikey touched many lives with his generosity and fun personality and was always there to lend an ear or a hand to anyone who asked. Throughout his life he enjoyed many things. Working on cars with his sons, riding his Harley, playing cards weekly, and his gambling trips to Dubuque with friends, just to name a few.
Mikey leaves behind his two sons, Brad McFarlin and his partner Laura of Milwaukee, and Darin McFarlin and wife Angel Alloy-McFarlin of Clinton; 4 grandchildren Kylee, Dominic, Leland and Cheyanne; brother William McFarlin and his wife Rita of Beloit, and sister Daun Fugate of Evansville and ex-daughter-in-law Jenny McFarlin.
He is further survived by his parents William 'Mac' McFarlin and Gwen Hoffman, his little buddy "Jack" and other relatives and friends.
Mikey's Funeral Service will be 1:00 p.m. on Saturday October 23, 2021 in the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL HOME, 504 Milwaukee Road, Clinton. Friends will be received on Saturday in the Funeral Home from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Luncheon to follow at The Boar's Nest. In lieu of flowers, a memorial is being established. Please share a memory or a condolence with the family on our website.